BJP will have the right candidate for Wayanad by-election, says Ramesh

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has said the party will have the right candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to the media after a party district leadership meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Ramesh said the public would respond decisively to the “Congress’ attempts to transform Wayanad into a reserved seat for the Nehru family.”

He criticised Rahul Gandhi’s portrayal of Wayanad as his home, noting that during moments of crisis, the people of Wayanad witnessed him abandoning them. Mr. Ramesh said that the residents had not gained any benefits from electing Mr. Gandhi as their MP, and that he believed that the electorate was becoming increasingly aware of this reality.

He asked why the Congress could not identify a candidate outside the Gandhi family for Wayanad.

BJP district president Prashanth Malavayal presided.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:43 pm IST

