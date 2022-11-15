BJP will create history in next Lok Sabha polls by winning over 350 seats: Prakash Javadekar

November 15, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

He says party will win seats in Kerala too as the welfare schemes of Modi government are getting great acceptance in the State

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will create history by winning more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prakash Javadekar, MP, has said.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating a meeting of party leaders, including various Morcha presidents, general secretaries and district office-bearers, at the Rama Varma Club auditorium here on Tuesday. “This time the BJP will win many Lok Sabha seats in Kerala too as the public welfare schemes implemented by the Narendra Modi government are getting great acceptance. People are realising the fact that there is a Left Democratic Front (LDF)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in Kerala to stop the BJP,” he said.

BJP South region president K. Soman presided. Party Kollam parliamentary constituency convener B.B. Gopakumar, organising secretary M. Ganesan, State general secretary P. Sudheer and vice president C. Sivankutty spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US