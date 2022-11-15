BJP will create history in next Lok Sabha polls by winning over 350 seats: Prakash Javadekar

November 15, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will create history by winning more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prakash Javadekar, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating a meeting of party leaders, including various Morcha presidents, general secretaries and district office-bearers, at the Rama Varma Club auditorium here on Tuesday. “This time the BJP will win many Lok Sabha seats in Kerala too as the public welfare schemes implemented by the Narendra Modi government are getting great acceptance. People are realising the fact that there is a Left Democratic Front (LDF)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in Kerala to stop the BJP,” he said.

BJP South region president K. Soman presided. Party Kollam parliamentary constituency convener B.B. Gopakumar, organising secretary M. Ganesan, State general secretary P. Sudheer and vice president C. Sivankutty spoke.