BJP welcomes screening of The Kerala Story by diocese; UDF, LDF oppose decision

April 08, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the screening of the allegedly Islamophobic movie The Kerala Story by the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church for catechism students. However, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the United Democratic Front (UDF) opposed the move.

BJP central zone president N. Hari said the diocese acted with a “sense of reality.“ “The courageous decision of the Idukki diocese to screen the movie is a major setback to the campaign by the LDF and the UDF, opposing the screening of the movie by Doordarshan,” said Mr. Hari.

‘Propaganda movie’

However, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the diocese made a bad decision. “It is a propaganda movie and does not depict reality. The movie aims to divide communities in Kerala. We have already submitted a letter against its screening by Doordarshan,” said Mr. Satheesan.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said The Kerala Story was a third-rate movie. “The party has opposed the screening of the movie by Doordarshan. We cannot prevent individuals from watching the movie,” he said.

According to sources, the movie was screened for catechism students as part of “Suvishesholsavam,” a four-day catechism class conducted for students under the diocese every year during summer vacation. Church officials said the movie was screened for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 and they were asked to submit a review.

Diocese stance

Idukki diocese media commission chairman Fr. Jins Karakkatt said the movie was screened to raise awareness among students. Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) official spokesperson Fr. Jacob G. Palakkappilly told The Hindu that the Church will not rule out the Idukki diocese’s decision.

“The chairman of the diocese’s media commission has already clarified its stand on the issue and the Church leadership endorses it. The diocese and its leadership are working for the betterment of its faithful. The diocese has the right to select such a movie for screening. It is not banned,” said Fr. Palakkappilly.

“The Catholic Church will not take any steps that affect the country’s secular fabric. The Church wishes to foster communal harmony on every occasion,” said Fr. Palakkappally.