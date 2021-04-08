BJP warns of backlash against CPI(M) violence

Party will resist on its own: Surendran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has warned of severe backlash against the post-poll violence unleashed by the CPI(M) cadre across the State.

Addressing media persons in Konni on Thursday, Mr. Surendran accused the CPI(M) of taking the help of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers and colluding with the State police to unleash violence on BJP workers. In view of continuing inaction by the authorities concerned, the party leadership has decided to resist this unending spate of violence on its own.

“The police have remained mute spectators and are not ready to act against the criminals, who are still roaming free in the crime scene. If the CPI(M) goes ahead with violence, it will have to face some serious consequences,” Mr. Surendran said.

Terming these attacks as well-planned action approved by the CPI(M) leadership, he accused the CPI(M) of using violence as a tool to cover up its set back in the recent Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Surendran sought urgent intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent the widespread manipulation of postal ballots by the CPI(M). The system, according to him, lacked transparency and safety as the candidates were often kept in the dark about the facts and figures relating to the postal votes.

The ECI should immediately come up with a segment wise break-up of the postal votes, including the number of ballots printed, and those used and unused, he urged, adding that the manipulations in postal ballots committed by the CPI(M) had cost the BJP at least two seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election.