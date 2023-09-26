BJP warns government against using taxpayers’ money to cover up cooperative bank corruption

September 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran warned the government against dipping into the State exchequer to rescue bankrupt cooperative sector banks.

He said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had run the banks to ruin by turning them into vehicles for corruption, nepotism, and money laundering.

He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had guaranteed lakhs of depositors their money with an eye on the State exchequer. The BJP would resist the move.

Instead, Mr. Surendran asked the CPI(M) to reach into its deep coffers to recompense ordinary families it had robbed. The government had no right to bleed the exchequer to save corruption-ridden and bankrupt party-controlled cooperatives, he said.

He said the LDF had drawn on the treasury to pay the ₹400-crore penalty slapped on CPI(M)-controlled Rubco for corruption.

It accorded ₹700 crore from taxpayers’ money to cover up the ₹700-crore corruption in the Pariyaram Cooperative Medical College Hospital.

He said CPI(M)-controlled cooperative banks were conduits for money laundering post-demonetisation. “Even LDF ministers profited from the fraud,” Mr. Surendran alleged.

He termed the Crime Branch enquiry into the Karuvannoor bank scam a cover-up job to save CPI(M) leaders. The agency scapegoated bank officials to keep CPI(M) leaders from legal jeopardy. The Crime Branch probe did not even graze the iceberg’s tip.

He said the government had an 82% stake in the Uralunkal Labour Cooperative Society. Nevertheless, the CPI(M) had stonewalled the Accountant General’s attempts to audit the quasi-government institution.

The government channelled at least ₹10,000 crore in public work contracts to the CPI(M)-controlled society by circumventing the competitive bidding process. The CPI(M) used the society as an avenue for corruption.

BJP leader Suresh Gopi will lead a protest march to the Karuvannor Cooperative Bank on October 2.