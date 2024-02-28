ADVERTISEMENT

BJP ward member held for attacking doctor 

February 28, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward member was taken into custody for attacking a woman doctor at the Primary Health Centre in Porathissery, near Irinjalakuda on Wednesday.

The police took Sreejith Mannayil, Padiyur Panchayat member, into custody on the complaint of the doctor.

Mannayil, who reached the health centre complaining sleeplessness, attacked the doctor without any provocation, according to the complaint lodged by the doctor. He also damaged the equipment in the doctor’s room.

The hospital staff along with local people handed over Mannayil to the police. The doctor has been admitted to the hospital.

