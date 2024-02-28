BJP ward member held for attacking doctor 

February 28, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward member was taken into custody for attacking a woman doctor at the Primary Health Centre in Porathissery, near Irinjalakuda on Wednesday.

The police took Sreejith Mannayil, Padiyur Panchayat member, into custody on the complaint of the doctor.

Mannayil, who reached the health centre complaining sleeplessness, attacked the doctor without any provocation, according to the complaint lodged by the doctor. He also damaged the equipment in the doctor’s room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital staff along with local people handed over Mannayil to the police. The doctor has been admitted to the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.