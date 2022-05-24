BJP wants IIT team to examine collapsed bridge

BJP State executive member K.K. Surendran here on Tuesday demanded that the Koolimadu bridge, which recently collapsed during construction, be examined by a team of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) engineering experts.

Describing the ongoing Vigilance investigation as a farce, Mr. Surendan said the State government continued to violate all norms by giving contracts to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). He accused Minister for Public Works Mohamed Riyas of trying to protect ULCCS.

He said the absence of PWD engineers at the site when the construction of beams was on should be investigated. He added that ULCCS was a milking cow of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.