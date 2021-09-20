BJP wants all-party meet on narcotics controversy

BJP State president K. Surendran criticised the State government for its apathetic stand towards the controversy kicked up by the Pala Bishop. “Instead of turning its back on the matter, the government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss it,” he said at Tirur on Monday. He accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of trying to reject what the Pala Bishop raised. He said there were thousands of women across the State who had been targeted by extremist groups. He demanded that both the fronts (the LDF and the UDF) should make their stand clear on the issue of ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’.

He accused the LDF of playing a double-game by sending a minister to meet the Bishop on one side, and trying to rub shoulders with extremist groups on the other.