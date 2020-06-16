BJP virtual rally flays Opposition

BJP president J.P. Nadda has accused Opposition parties, including the Congress, of behaving irresponsibly, even while the Centre is focussed on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Addressing the Kerala Jan Samvad Maha virtual rally through videoconferencing on Tuesday, Mr. Nadda alleged that the Congress had strived to reap political gains amid the prevailing the crisis. He was also critical of Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s attack on the National Democratic Alliance government for the hike in prices of petroleum products, even while the States that had Congress in power were yet to lower the duty that came under their purview.

The rally was organised at Ganesham, Thycaud, to mark the first anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and to propagate the provisions of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic relief package.

While Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan also joined the rally through videoconferencing, party State president K. Surendran presided over the programme from the venue in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suresh Gopi, MP; O. Rajagopal, MLA; and senior party leaders also participated.