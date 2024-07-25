GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP vindictive towards farmers, says E.P. Jayarajan

Updated - July 25, 2024 11:13 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 11:12 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

All India Kisan Sabha national vice president E.P. Jayarajan on Wednesday said the Central government had declared a war on farmers through a Budget that completely ignored the agriculture sector. Addressing a dharna organised by the Kerala Farmers’ Association district committee here, Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a vindictive attitude towards farmers.

He said the Central government continued its anti-farmer stance by influencing certain media outlets to support its position.

He also flayed attempts to dismantle pension and employment guarantee schemes for elderly farmers. Association district president P. Govindan spoke.

