BJP uses Karunakaran’s photo to welcome Padmaja

March 08, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers used the photograph of former Congress leader K. Karunakaran in their election posters, along with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal, at Nilambur on Friday.

Incensed by the BJP action, Congress workers registered a police complaint against the BJP and tore the posters. The Congress had already warned the BJP against misusing the name and photograph of Karunakaran when Ms. Padmaja decided to join the BJP.

The BJP Nilambur municipal committee had erected the board welcoming Ms. Padmaja into the party and used the photograph of Karunakaran along with that of his daughter and Modi.

