BJP used money to influence voters in Attingal, allege LDF and UDF

A day after one of the most closely contested elections in the history of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate V.Joy and sitting MP Adoor Prakash, who won for a second consecutive time from the constituency, have accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan of pumping in money to influence the election results.

Refuting the allegations, Mr.Muraleedharan said that those who are raising such allegations should approach the Election Commission if they have the proof.

Mr.Joy fired the first salvo, accusing the BJP of using certain NGOs to canvas for votes by offering various favours.

“As per the information that we have got, the BJP has pumped in large amounts of money in three constituencies, and to a lesser extent in two others. NGOs were used extensively to canvas for votes. People have sent us photographs of certain people wearing tags visiting houses and providing them with some kind of benefits. We will carry out further enquiries regarding these photographs and take this further,” he said to presspersons.

Later, Mr.Prakash said that the campaigns of both the BJP and CPI(M) candidates were marked by large amounts of money exchanging hands. He accused Mr.Muraleedharan of using his influence as a Union Minister to coerce banking institutions to be part of an event to woo young voters.

“Mr.Muraleedharan used the entire powers at his disposal to organise an event in which the Union Finance Minister also participated. The event was organised under the garb of a job fair, but vehicles were arranged from various regions to take people to this event,” alleged Mr.Prakash.

Mr.Muraleedharan challenged Mr.Joy and Mr.Prakash to approach the Election Commission with the proof if there was any substance to the allegations.

“Adoor Prakash was invited to the job fair as well as every event in which the Union Finance Minister participated. He did not bother to participate in any of these events back then. The BJP fought the elections in Attingal without the support of any corporate or media house or youtoubers, yet managed to turn it into a strong triangular fight,” said Mr.Muraleedharan.