BJP, UDF out to malign Left govt.: G.R. Anil

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram constituency conference of the Communist Party of India on Sunday

June 12, 2022 21:57 IST

Minister opens CPI Thiruvananthapuram constituency conference

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has exhorted the public to remain guarded against falsehoods being propagated by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to malign the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Such efforts were intended to disrupt its development agenda.

He was speaking while inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram constituency conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reiterating his allegations against the Centre, Mr. Anil accused the BJP-led government of attempting to destroy the State’s public distribution system by denying eligible ration supplies. Nearly 67% of ration card holders in Kerala would no longer receive their wheat ration by way of the decision to discontinue tide-over allocation. He alleged such policies were aimed at promoting the interests of corporate companies and further increasing income inequality that exists in the country.

CPI State council member V.P. Unnikrishnan, district executive committee members J. Venugopalan Nair, Solomon Vettucaud, Pallichal Vijayan, K.S. Madhusoodanan Nair, and constituency secretary Murali Prathap were among those who spoke at a delegates’ session of the conference.