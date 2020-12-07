BJP twisting history, says Venugopal

‘Polls will be in favour of UDF’

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre is twisting history, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Mr. Venugopal said that the BJP was trying to twist the history of the country to destroy the past realities in the country.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan should apologise to the public in the State for his statement which insulted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Venugopal said. Mr. Muraleedharan had mocked Jawaharlal Nehru over the famous Nehru Trophy boat race.

The move of the Central government to name the second campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram after late RSS ideologue M.S. Golwakar was questioning the conscience of the public, Mr. Venugopal said.

The divide and rule policy of the BJP would not materialise in the State, he said.

The civic body polls in the State would be in favour for the UDF, he said. The criminalisation of CPI(M) in politics would help the UDF to get the upper hand in the polls, he said.