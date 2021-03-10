BJP trying to drive wedge between Christian groups: SRP

‘CPI(M) wants amicable settlement to church row’

The CPI(M) is not ready to walk into the trap laid by the BJP on the issue of the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai has said.

“The BJP is trying to drive a wedge between different Christian groups in Kerala. But the CPI(M) is averse to taking any side on this, as we favour status quo ante on the historical dispute which we feel should be resolved through talks,” he said when asked about the Syrian Jacobite Church, believed to have supported the Left traditionally, seemingly gravitating towards the BJP as quid pro quo for promise of support.

“It’s a trap laid by the BJP and our effort, which is ongoing, is to make the community realise that. We are taking out an elaborate, forceful campaign to sensitise them to its dangers,” Mr. Pillai said, adding that the party was talking to all social groups.

The Left campaign, he said, would hinge on the development and welfare steps taken by the LDF government. “The slew of allegations levelled against it to create a smokescreen and mislead the public will not work. Wasn’t it the duty of the Customs Department and the immigration authorities to prevent smuggling? These allegations are a diversionary tactics to steer public attention from the real issues of development and welfare where the government has scored,” he said.

The LDF manifesto, he said, would take forward a scheme mentioned in the State Budget to generate employment for the youth, especially in science and technology, IT and biotechnology sectors and educated, employable housewives enabling them to cash in on the benefits of working from home.

The alliance with the Kerala Congress (M) would help the LDF fetch more votes, he said. The CPI(M) workers’ protest against conceding the Kuttiadi seat to KC(M) was ‘deep’, but the party would overcome the situation. In Ponnani, the clamour was not really serious, as the candidate fielded was a national leader capable of securing votes. “We stuck to the policy of not fielding candidates who have had two consecutive terms in the Assembly to give talented freshers a chance. The general perception that parliamentary positions should be perpetual should change,” he said.

“The Congress is breaking apart, with the BJP making wholesale and retail purchase. In fact, it is only because of the Left that the party is still surviving in Kerala. At its lowest ebb, the Congress cannot resist the BJP. Which is why nationally we are catalysing the regional parties to come together and put up a fight,” Mr. Pillai said.