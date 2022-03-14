BJP to protest till SilverLine is abandoned

Centre unlikely to grant approval for project, says leader

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

BJP State secretary K. Srikanth said that the LDF government may not be able to execute the SilverLine project as the Centre was unlikely to approve it.

Opening the anti K-Rail protest declaration convention of the BJP Kozhikode District Committee on Monday, he said that the party's State unit had been able to convince the Railway Minister about the impracticality of the project and its environmental impact, based on a report submitted by former Metroman E.Sreedharan. However, the party would continue to protest against the project until the State government abandoned it, he said.

Mr.Srikanth said that the SilverLine project would make the State more debt-ridden than it was at present. It was not right for the State to go ahead with a project that costs more than ₹1 lakh crore when it was struggling to implement more necessary projects. The government needed to clarify from where the financial means for the project would be obtained, he said.