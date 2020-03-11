BJP to prepare action plan for local body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to prepare an action plan for contesting the coming local body elections.
The plan was prepared at a meeting of district presidents held here on Wednesday. A committee under State general secretary M.T.Ramesh was formed for preparing the plan and also coordinating the campaign in urban local bodies. C.Krishnakumar, M.R.Gopan, P.Reghunath, M.S.Sampoorna and D.Aswini Dev are the committee members.
Panel formed
A committee headed by George Kurien and comprising P.Sudhir, Pramila Naik, A.Nagesh and K.Soman was formed for managing the campaign in rural local governments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.