BJP to prepare action plan for local body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to prepare an action plan for contesting the coming local body elections.

The plan was prepared at a meeting of district presidents held here on Wednesday. A committee under State general secretary M.T.Ramesh was formed for preparing the plan and also coordinating the campaign in urban local bodies. C.Krishnakumar, M.R.Gopan, P.Reghunath, M.S.Sampoorna and D.Aswini Dev are the committee members.

Panel formed

A committee headed by George Kurien and comprising P.Sudhir, Pramila Naik, A.Nagesh and K.Soman was formed for managing the campaign in rural local governments.