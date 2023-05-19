BJP to observe week-long protest against State govt.

May 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

People are struggling to find their day-to-day subsistence as the Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan enters its eighth year, the State President of BJP, K. Surendran, said.

BJP will lead a popular agitation against the State government and observe one week’s protest, he said

Administrative collapse and anarchy are the only contributions of this government, which has imposed additional levies worth ₹4,000 crore on people in its eighth year of rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fuel cess of ₹2 has caused price hike for everything. Petrol and diesel are priced at least ₹12-15 less in all neighbouring States and Mahi when compared with Kerala. The construction sector is in deep peril because of the increased fee and taxation imposed by the government

Rice, groceries and vegetables are priced high in the State. The government has hiked water charges and is in the process of raising power tariff too next month.

The corruption and nepotism that this government has been promoting has no comparison, Mr. Surendran alleged. He said that all departments in the government are a total failure and total anarchy ruled the Home department, which is subservient to goonda elements and the drug mafia. The murder of Vandana Das is the latest example of the inefficiency of the State police, he added.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the government was now engaged in organised corruption and creating projects like the artificial intelligence-powered traffic surveillance cameras just to earn commission.

Tribals and weaker sections in society were suffering and the latest incidents of mob lynching in progressive Kerala has put the entire State to shame before the world.

He said that Kerala had become the hub of narcotics trade because of the inefficiency of the Home department. Crimes against women were on the rise. In the seven years of Left rule, over one lakh cases of violence against women have been registered, Mr. Surendran said.