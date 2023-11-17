ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to hold anti-terror rallies in Kerala

November 17, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP will conduct anti-terror rallies at three places across Kerala.

BJP State president K. Surendran said here on Friday that the rallies would be held in Pathanamthitta on November 24, Kochi on November 26, and Kozhikode on December 2.

He was inaugurating a conference of BJP municipal councillors from Thrissur to Kasaragod.

Mr. Surendran alleged that both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were vying to conduct Palestine solidarity meetings. “They don’t love Palestine. Their love is for Hamas,” he said.

He said Hamas supporters had infiltrated both the fronts and were offering all help to them. He said India started good relations with Palestine from the time of Atal Behari Vajpayee, and that the BJP was opposing Hamas, not Palestine.

