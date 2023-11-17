HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to hold anti-terror rallies in Kerala

November 17, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP will conduct anti-terror rallies at three places across Kerala.

BJP State president K. Surendran said here on Friday that the rallies would be held in Pathanamthitta on November 24, Kochi on November 26, and Kozhikode on December 2.

He was inaugurating a conference of BJP municipal councillors from Thrissur to Kasaragod.

Mr. Surendran alleged that both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were vying to conduct Palestine solidarity meetings. “They don’t love Palestine. Their love is for Hamas,” he said.

He said Hamas supporters had infiltrated both the fronts and were offering all help to them. He said India started good relations with Palestine from the time of Atal Behari Vajpayee, and that the BJP was opposing Hamas, not Palestine.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.