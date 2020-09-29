BJP to continue protests against govt.

Protests against the State government will continue strictly complying with the COVID-19 protocol, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

The protests would be much more decentralised at panchayat and booth levels from now on, he told the media after the party core committee meeting here on Tuesday. He accused the UDF and the State government of double standards on the issue of protests.

“When they are protesting nationally against the Centre’s farm bill, on what basis are they speaking against protests in Kerala,” Mr. Surendran asked.

He said the investigation into the gold smuggling case was progressing in the right direction. The scope of the case and the need for scientific evidence were causing some delay.