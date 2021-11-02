BJP to back resistance against K-rail

Thiruvananthapuram

02 November 2021 20:55 IST

Surendran accuses LDF Govt. of ignoring people’s livelihood issues

A State leadership conclave of the BJP has decided to support the growing popular resistance against the LDF Government’s K-Rail project.

Party State president K. Surendran, who chaired the meeting, said the LDF Government had ignored people’s livelihood issues and desperately pushed ahead with the economically and environmentally unviable semi-high speed railway project, SilverLine.

The LDF was motivated by the massive scope for corruption and not the State’s interest. The Government had not studied the environmental impact of the project. Experts had raised doubts about its economic viability, he said.

Kerala was steeped in debt. The government took credit to pay salaries and distribute pensions. But, it hoped to raise ₹1,30,000 crore from foreign financial markets with the Central Government as a guarantor. BJP would not allow Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to pawn the country to raise money for his pet project, Mr. Surendran said.

Gadgil report

The BJP demanded that the Government implement the Gadgil report to save the Western Ghats from further encroachment and environmental degradation.

It also decided to make a political issue out of the Government’s "failure" to rehabilitate families displaced by recurrent floods. The BJP also highlighted the Government’s “poor disaster response” during the recent floods.

It lauded the service of BJP and Seva Bharathi workers. They spearheaded rescue and relief work in flood and mud slip ravaged Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki, he said.

The BJP also praised the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, for rushing relief material to Kerala from neighbouring States, including Karnataka.

The party demanded that the government end the virtual queue system at Sabarimala. The LDF seemed least bothered about the welfare and convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims.

Top leaders upset

Meanwhile, speculation was rife that some top leaders had stayed away from the conclave to express their dissatisfaction with the State leadership.

An insider said the leaders seemed upset about the “autocratic” style of functioning of Mr. Surendran and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, including the recent nomination of office-bearers, particularly five BJP district presidents.

Moreover, some leaders reportedly felt the State leadership’s handling of election funds had brought infamy to the party in Kerala.