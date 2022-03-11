BJP terms Budget disappointing

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has termed the State Budget for 2022-23 disappointing and lacking in substance.

Mr. Surendran said it offered no assistance or hope to people laid low by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal increased the tax burden on the commoner. For one, he had prohibitively taxed old vehicles. He ruled out tax waivers for electric cars.

The Budget was silent on employment generation. It had no outlay for women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Kerala could mitigate inflation in some measure if the government forsook the local levy on fuel.

The Budget was nothing more than a re-reading of the Centre’s financial plan, albeit at a much lesser scale.

The Finance Minister relied heavily on Central allocation to improve public health, higher education facilities and mitigate the economic fall out of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Mr. Balagopal was loath to admit the Centre’s sizeable investment in Kerala’s development.