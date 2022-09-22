BJP team will reach out to masses in Kerala, says Prakash Javadekar

Special Correspondent
September 22, 2022 22:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

KOCHI

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP team in Kerala will work together to reach out to the masses in order to expand the party’s base among voters, Prakash Javadekar, MP and former Union Minister, said on Thursday, on his arrival here.

Speaking to the media, he said the Congress was witnessing a “Chodo Yatra”, even as its leader Rahul Gandhi was leading a Bharat Jodo Yatra. He termed Thursday’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and subsequent arrests as an “attempt to save the country”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This was his maiden trip to Kerala on assuming charge as the BJP leader in charge of Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app