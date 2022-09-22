Kerala

BJP team will reach out to masses in Kerala, says Prakash Javadekar

KOCHI

The BJP team in Kerala will work together to reach out to the masses in order to expand the party’s base among voters, Prakash Javadekar, MP and former Union Minister, said on Thursday, on his arrival here.

Speaking to the media, he said the Congress was witnessing a “Chodo Yatra”, even as its leader Rahul Gandhi was leading a Bharat Jodo Yatra. He termed Thursday’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and subsequent arrests as an “attempt to save the country”.

This was his maiden trip to Kerala on assuming charge as the BJP leader in charge of Kerala.


