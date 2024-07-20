BJP takes issue with appointment of IAS officer for external cooperation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken issue with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the appointment of K. Vasuki, IAS, as officer in charge of matters connected with external cooperation.

BJP State president K. Surendran called the decision “unconstitutional” and a trespass on the Central government’s authority. He pointed out that foreign affairs was not a State subject.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should not reckon that Kerala is a sovereign nation and not part of the Union of India, he said, observing that Mr. Vijayan’s government often overstepped its constitutional bounds. For one, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), a special-purpose vehicle created by the State government to raise money from the open market, was under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for violating the Foreign Currency Regulation Act (FCRA) provisions.

Mr. Surendran accused Mr. Vijayan of infringing on federal jurisdiction. “At this rate, he would open an independent consulate for Kerala in foreign countries and appoint a Cabinet Minister in charge of external affairs,” he said.

Mr. Surendran asked Mr. Vijayan to reverse the decision, which he said threatened the unity and integrity of the Republic of India.

Dr. Vasuki also serves as Secretary of the Labour and Skills department. A government order issued on July 15 assigned her additional responsibility for matters connected with external cooperation.

The Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi will support Ms. Vasuki to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies. She will also coordinate with the General Administration department.

The government, however, contended that Ms. Vasuki was not appointed to a new post and that she had only taken over from another officer. The Chief Minister’s Office issued a copy of a GO issued on September 28, 2023 giving additional charge of External Cooperation to former Principal Secretary, Industries Suman Billa.