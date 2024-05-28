BJP steps up attack on Corporation, KRFB for tardy progress of Smart City project

The BJP district committee stepped up its attack on the City Corporation, accusing it of failing to get the Smart City project on track, seven years after the Centre had sanctioned funds.

A pressnote quoting the party district president V.V.Rajesh said the Mayor and the Kerala Road Fund Board were trying to evade responsibility for the protracted delay in the project by shifting the blame onto the BJP for staging a protest by filling up the trenches dug on the roads on Monday.

“For over two years, the roads were closed to traffic for the project, yet it has reached nowhere. With just days left for schools to reopen after the summer vacation, children are at risk of falling into the deep trenches that are likely to be filled with rainwater”.

Mr.Rajesh also blamed the contractors for inordinately delaying the project and then scrambling to finish it, thereby lowering the quality of work.

He alleged that functionaries of the City Corporation were hand in glove with officials of the KRFB and the CPI(M) leadership in a corrupt deal to siphon off crores of rupees from the funds allotted for the Smart City project.

Mr.Rajesh also warned that the BJP would intensify the agitation against the Corporation and KRFB unless the roads were restored and made motorable at the earliest.

