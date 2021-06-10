BJP stages protest against ‘witch-hunt’

MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

10 June 2021 22:09 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged stand-up protests at scores of centres in Malappuram and Palakkad districts on

Thursday condemning “Left fascism” and alleged witch-hunt against party activists.

BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar inaugurated the protest held at Palakkad. Party’s constituency president P. Smithesh presided.

District president E. Krishnadas and national working committee member N. Sivarajan spoke.

BJP zonal president V. Unnikrishnan inaugurated the protest at Malappuram. District president Ravi Thelath presided over the

function. P.R. Rasmilnath, Shidu Krishnan, K. Velayudhan, and V. Sundaran spoke.