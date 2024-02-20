GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP spreading hatred as they have no achievements to claim: Ramesh Chennithala

T.N. Prathapan MP’s Veruppinethire Sneha Sandesha Yatra begins

February 20, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala flagging off Veruppinethire Sneha Sandesha Yatra, a campaign organised by T.N. Prathapan, MP, in Thrissur constituency, at Guruvayur on Tuesday. 

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala flagging off Veruppinethire Sneha Sandesha Yatra, a campaign organised by T.N. Prathapan, MP, in Thrissur constituency, at Guruvayur on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The rulers who cannot claim any achievements are trying to woo people by spreading religious fundamentalism, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was addressing the Veruppinethire Sneha Sandesha Yatra, a campaign organised by T.N. Prathapan, MP, in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, at Guruvayur on Tuesday.

“Where are the promises made by Narendra Modi in the last 10 years? He promised to give jobs to 2 crore youth in a year. How many youths got jobs in these 10 years? He claimed to build 100 smart cities. Not even one has come up. Prices of diesel and petrol have skyrocketed, as that of LPG. Farmers’ suicides have increased. The government is suppressing those who are protesting. The country has never seen such a hopeless rule,” Mr. Chennithala said.

“What is the message given by the Prime Minister of a country who participates in the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple? That was not the duty of a ruler. It was against traditional Hindu beliefs. People have realised it,” he said.

He alleged an unholy nexus between the State and Central governments. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] wants to defeat the Congress by any means. They will even support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for that. This game is visible in Thrissur, he said.

