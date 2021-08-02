BJP spent ₹41.4 cr. brought from Karnataka in Assembly polls: SIT

Report on Kodakara black money heist submitted to Central agencies

The BJP has spent ₹41.4 crore, brought from Karnataka, in the State Assembly polls, according to a report submitted by the special investigation team (SIT) to various Central agencies.

The investigation team that probed the Kodakara black money robbery case submitted its report to the Election Commission of India, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

The possibility of the money being used for sabotaging the outcome of the elections needed to be probed, the investigators have recommended.

The money, which was brought from Bengaluru from March 6, was also used in the Konni Assembly constituency where BJP State president K. Surendran contested. The money that was brought in March was distributed among various BJP leaders till April.

During local body polls

An amount of ₹12 crore was brought to the State from Karnataka during the local body polls as well, it was reported.

The money that was stolen at Kodakara was brought in with the knowledge of the BJP leaders

An amount of ₹4.4 crore that was to be taken to Palakkad was stolen at Salem. An investigation needed to be be carried out into the incident, it was reported.

The investigation team also submitted the copies of the chargesheet, which was submitted in a trial court in Thrissur, to the Central agencies.

Investigations led by V.K. Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police, into the source of money are progressing.