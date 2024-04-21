GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP sowed seeds of violence in Manipur: Binoy Viswam

April 21, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam addressing an election campaign meeting at Kollakadavu near Chengannur on Sunday.

CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam addressing an election campaign meeting at Kollakadavu near Chengannur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not visiting violence-hit Manipur due to feelings of guilt, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam has said.

He was inaugurating a campaign meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency C.A. Arunkumar at Kollakadavu, near Chengannur, on Sunday.

“Modi is travelling across the country but has not yet visited Manipur following the violence there. People in Manipur are fighting each other like enemy forces. It is against India’s culture and tradition. It was the BJP that sowed the seeds of violence in Manipur,” the CPI leader said.

Mr. Viswam said that it was important to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre to protect secularism in the country.

CPI Alappuzha district secretary T. J. Anjelose, CPI national council member T.T. Jismon and others attended.

