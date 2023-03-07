BJP slams Pinarayi for defending Sisodia

March 07, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of becoming an apologist for corrupt politicians.

Mr. Surendran slammed Mr.Vijayan for penning an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “pleading” the case of AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manoj Sisodia, currently under CBI’s scanner for big-ticket corruption in the issuance of liquor licenses.

Mr. Surendran said there was no logic behind Mr. Vijayan’s statement that Mr. Sisodia’s arrest violated the principles of natural justice.

The Chief Minister should explain why he maintained that there was no incriminating evidence against Mr. Sisodia. He said the CBI had arrested Mr. Sisodia based on sound evidence. The court endorsed the CBI’s action.

Mr. Surendran said Mr. Vijayan’s letter in Mr. Sisodia’s defence had shamed Keralites. He said Mr. Vijayan should explain why he feared Central investigations, given that the Chief Minister had made much of the fact that he had sought a Central probe into the UAE gold smuggling case.

Mr. Surendran said Mr. Vijayan’s brief to defend corrupt persons would not dilute Mr. Modi’s zero-tolerance to graft.