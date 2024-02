February 14, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the city Corporation’s Budget for 2024-25, calling it a ‘copy paste job’ from previous budgets. Speaking to presspersons after the the Budget presentation, BJP Parliamentary party leader M.R. Gopan said that none of the wishes of the city dwellers are reflected in the proposals. The Budget also ignores the problem of water-logging, with no serious proposals to tackle the issue, he alleged.