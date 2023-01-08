BJP shows a unified face ahead of the 2024 LS election campaign trail

January 08, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The recently concluded core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has underscored the dire need for party unity on the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign trail.

Former Union Minister Prakash Jaadekar, who is in charge of the BJP’s electoral campaign in Kerala, had underscored that the first step on the path to power was to snuff out factionalism by unequivocally reaffirming the national leadership’s faith in the helmsmanship of the BJP State president, K. Surendran, and allied committees.

The BJP national leadership has also signalled to the State unit that a leadership change at the current juncture would empower ginger groups and hinder the campaign, which is currently in a nascent stage.

It felt the infighting would be tantamount to political self-immolation as the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign slowly takes shape in Kerala.

Moreover, some in the BJP perceived that retaining Mr. Surendran was part of the party’s purported backwards-class pitch at a time when powerful social organisations, such as the Nair Service Society (NSS), have overtly favoured Congress and sought to project Shashi Tharoor as a potential State and national leader.

Nevertheless, the national leadership’s support alone would not help Mr. Surendran smoothen the allegedly frosty relations in the BJP’s State unit caused by the party’s “dismally poor showing” in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The BJP’s vote share had dwindled despite an energetic and often recriminatory campaign against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Moreover, Mr. Surendran faced legal jeopardy in at least two Assembly election-related cases registered by the Kerala police.

Mr. Surendran faces a gruelling task replete with grave political risks. His party compatriots could project a poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections as a consequence of the State leadership.

The Kerala BJP would have to build bridges across different Hindu caste groupings and woo the minority Christian vote in Central Kerala to improve its electoral standing in the 2024 LS polls.

The BJP’s campaign in Kerala is centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “model of good governance”. Its electoral line hinges on the Centre’s “achievements”, including a free COVID-19 vaccination programme, national highway development, free rice schemes, direct cash subsidy to farmers, subsidised power and piped water to households, an increasing shift to a digital economy, and a strong “anti-corruption” stance.