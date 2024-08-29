BJP should restrain Suresh Gopi: T.N. Prathapan

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T.N. Prathapan has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to rein in Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi. Mr. Prathapan also mocked the actor-parliamentarian by saying that in Thrissur, it is not a lotus but a hibiscus (Chemparathi) flower that has bloomed.

Mr. Prathapan was inaugurating a protest rally organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in front of the Thrissur district collectorate on Thursday, demanding action on the Hema Committee report.

He criticised the government for continuing to act like a spectator regarding the issues plaguing in the film industry. He demanded clarity on who the government was trying to protect by remaining a spectator.

He pointed out that the government has copies of testimonies given by many women in the film industry, in addition to the Hema Committee report. Despite having a basis for taking action based on these testimonies, the government’s reluctance to move forward with the cases is perplexing. Mr. Prathapan accused the government of pretending to be pro-women, while showing its anti-women face through such actions.

“The report, prepared at a huge cost, remains in cold storage. Why did the government appoint a retired High Court judge to head the commission? Since the release of the report, Kerala has witnessed only accusations and denials. The government is trying to sideline the sufferings of women in the film industry by creating smoke screens,” he alleged.

It is the government’s responsibility to address and resolve the issues faced by the victims. Appointing another investigation commission would only delay justice further. There are also doubts about whether the government is protecting certain individuals.

The protest rally was presided over by Thrissur DCC president V.K. Sreekandan, MP. The protest was organised with demands including resignation of M. Mukesh MLA, removal of Minister Ganesh Kumar from the office, action against the guilty in the Hema Commission report, justice for survivors and prison for perpetrators of such crime.

Congress leaders V.P. Sajeendran, Jose Valloor, M.P. Vincent, Anil Akkara, O. Abdul Rahman Kutti, Joseph Chalissery, T.V. Chandramohan, among others, participated in the rally.

