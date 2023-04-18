BJP should keep its word on rubber price: KPCC

April 18, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

When Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal reaches Kerala on Tuesday to participate in the platinum jubilee of the Rubber Board, the BJP should keep its word to rubber farmers of the State and announce the support price of rubber as ₹300 a kg, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has said.

He said BJP leaders in the State, who are on a visiting spree from one Bishop’s House to the other with promises that the rubber price will be made ₹300 a kg, should ensure that rubber farmers were not disappointed.

He said even the Prime Minister had promised at Tripura that all issues related to rubber price would be solved. Rubber farmers in the State expected the Centre to intervene to stabilise the price of rubber. The Centre could save them by increasing the import tax on rubber and by declaring rubber as an agricultural produce. Both the Centre and the Rubber Board were tied down by the tyre lobby, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He also demanded an open discussion to bring clarity whether it was the State government’s policies or that of the Centre’s that were causing more harm to rubber farmers.