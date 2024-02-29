ADVERTISEMENT

BJP sees tie-up between CPI(M), IUML in Malabar

February 29, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the  Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has entered into a tie-up with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to win minority votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh told the media on Thursday that the arrangement was in place in at least four seats in the Malabar region. He alleged that the CPI(M) cadre would vote for the IUML in some seats, and the gesture would be reciprocated in some other seats.

Mr. Ramesh alleged that the CPI(M) was aware of the interchange of seats between E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.P. Abdussamad Samadani earlier. The BJP leader also alleged that senior CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, who was close to IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, was acting as a mediator between the parties.

