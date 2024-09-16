BJP seeks probe into Anvar’s illegal wiretapping ‘disclosures’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan has petitioned the chief secretary to investigate Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s “admission” that the latter had tapped telephones, including those used by police officers.

Mr. Muraleedharan also sought an investigation into Mr. Anvar’s accusation that a top police officer had ordered illegal wiretaps on Ministers, political leaders, including Opposition figures and journalists.

Mr. Muraleedharan asked the administration to clarify whether it had ordered the wiretap or was aware of the eavesdropping operation.

Mr. Muraleedharan said phone tapping required a Home department sanction. Illegal wiretaps were an infringement on privacy, unconstitutional and a violation of civil rights.

His demand came close on the heels of Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan’s request to report on the wiretapping allegations.

