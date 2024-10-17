BJP seeks abetment charges against Kannur district panchayat president

Terming the State government’s stance on the death of Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu as “inhumane”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary M.T. Ramesh demanded that Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya be charged with abetment of suicide.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh alleged that Ms. Divya’s actions had led to the ADM’s death. He also came down on CPI(M) leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending Ms. Divya.

Mr. Ramesh questioned Ms. Divya’s role in seeking to grant permission for a petrol pump and accused the CPI(M) of trying to divert attention from the issue. He demanded that the CPI(M) leadership clarify its stand on Ms. Divya’s actions and remove her from office if she was at fault.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.