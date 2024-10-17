GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP seeks abetment charges against Kannur district panchayat president

Published - October 17, 2024 09:16 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the State government’s stance on the death of Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu as “inhumane”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary M.T. Ramesh demanded that Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya be charged with abetment of suicide.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh alleged that Ms. Divya’s actions had led to the ADM’s death. He also came down on CPI(M) leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending Ms. Divya.

Mr. Ramesh questioned Ms. Divya’s role in seeking to grant permission for a petrol pump and accused the CPI(M) of trying to divert attention from the issue. He demanded that the CPI(M) leadership clarify its stand on Ms. Divya’s actions and remove her from office if she was at fault.

