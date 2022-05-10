BJP, SDPI trade charges over ‘halal beef’ issue

Congress conducts protest meeting

Congress conducts protest meeting

Kozhikode

Two days after suspected activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) damaged properties belonging to a supermarket in Kozhikode’s Perambra town seeking sale of beef without the ‘halal sticker’, the BJP has sought a probe into the whole sequence of events.

At a meeting organised by the BJP’s Perambra ‘mandalam’ committee on Tuesday, the functionaries claimed that the incident began as just an altercation when three persons belonging to various political parties came to buy things from the supermarket on Sunday evening.

Later, the staff there came in a group and assaulted the three. The BJP leaders alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the CPI(M) had tried to give it a political colour and portrayed the incident as a protest against the sale of ‘halal’ beef. They alleged that the police were not willing to examine closed-circuit television camera visuals and take action against the supermarket store staff who assaulted the customers.

The SDPI, however, alleged that the Sangh Parivar was trying to incite a communal riot in the area and the police were trying to help those who attacked the supermarket staff. Prasoon Narayanan, a native of Meppayyur and a suspected RSS activist, had been remanded in 14-day judicial custody after he was booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). Three staff members of the supermarket had sought treatment claiming that they had sustained injuries in the incident. It is learnt that Mr. Narayanan had been suspended from a private firm where he was working.

The local unit of the Congress on Tuesday held a protest meeting.