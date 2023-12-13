BJP retains two seats in local body bypolls in Alappuzha

December 13, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained two seats in the local body byelections held in the district, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

BJP candidate Santhosh Kaniyamparambil won the Factory ward (ward number 32) of Kayamkulam municipality defeating Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Abdul Nazar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI[M]) by a margin of 187 votes.

In the election held in the Thiruvanvandoor ward (ward number 1) of Chengannur block panchayat, BJP candidate Sujanya Gopi defeated United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K.S. Sunilkumar of Kerala Congress by a margin of 1,452 votes.