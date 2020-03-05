BJP rejig turns out to be a fiasco

Reorganisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit has ended up in fiasco with some of the senior leaders expressing resentment on being deprived of their due and a host of others waiting in the wings to take on the leadership in due course.

The decision to have K. Surendran as State president and carve out a new team to bolster the organisation ahead of the local body and Assembly elections has suffered a blow with simmering differences in the party coming to the fore.

The first to fire a salvo against the decision was State spokesperson and one of the senior most leaders M.S. Kumar. He instantly reacted once the list of office-bearers was released by the State leadership here on Thursday.

In a letter shot off to Mr. Surendran, Mr. Kumar said had the leadership consulted him, at least over telephone before making the announcement, it could have been avoided.

He expressed difficulty in holding the post of State spokesperson offered to him. “I am forwarding this letter within 30 minutes after the announcement either to correct or repeal the decision. On failing to do so, this may be treated as my resignation,” he said.

The State leadership is understood to have informally decided to have Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Valsan Thillenkeri and C. Sadanandan, and Mr. Kumar and C. Krishnakumar as general secretaries. But in due course, a patch-up formula evolved and M.T. Ramesh, who had overtly aired his dissent against Mr. Surendran, was made general secretary and Mr. Sadanandan vice president. The national leadership had its nominee George Kurien as one of the general secretaries.

The decision to retain Mr. Kumar as spokesperson along with three others was seen as the national leadership’s bid to sideline him and he left in protest.

Certain other leaders who had aired their differences of opinion in Mr. Surendran taking over as president have been accommodated as vice presidents. The party currently has 10 vice presidents.

The State leadership explained the reorganisation as an inclusive process as it comprised representatives of all communities. Due representation has been given to all sections. It dubbed as unfounded reports of schism and dissidence in the party.