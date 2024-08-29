ADVERTISEMENT

BJP reiterates demand to arrest Mukesh

Published - August 29, 2024 11:30 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of orchestrating a conspiracy to prevent implementation of the K. Hema Committee recommendations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held that the government is using other emerging controversies as an opportunity to evade responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, party State president K. Surendran alleged that the special investigation team formed by the government to look into alleged sexual exploitation in the film industry was merely a tactic to divert public attention. He also reiterated the demand for action against actor and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh.

“Serious allegations have been raised against Mukesh. If this government is truly committed to acting on the Hema committee report, it should first demand the resignation of its Kollam legislator. A case should be filed against him, and he should be arrested,” Mr. Surendran said.

He said even leaders within the Communist Party of India (CPI) had openly called for Mr. Mukesh’s resignation and accused the CPI(M) of shielding the legislator.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Allegations have also surfaced against Shaji N. Karun. The Chief Minister needs to clarify how a film conclave can be held with individuals facing such accusations,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US