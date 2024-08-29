BJP reiterates demand to arrest Mukesh

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - August 29, 2024 11:30 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of orchestrating a conspiracy to prevent implementation of the K. Hema Committee recommendations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held that the government is using other emerging controversies as an opportunity to evade responsibility.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, party State president K. Surendran alleged that the special investigation team formed by the government to look into alleged sexual exploitation in the film industry was merely a tactic to divert public attention. He also reiterated the demand for action against actor and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh.

“Serious allegations have been raised against Mukesh. If this government is truly committed to acting on the Hema committee report, it should first demand the resignation of its Kollam legislator. A case should be filed against him, and he should be arrested,” Mr. Surendran said.

He said even leaders within the Communist Party of India (CPI) had openly called for Mr. Mukesh’s resignation and accused the CPI(M) of shielding the legislator.

“Allegations have also surfaced against Shaji N. Karun. The Chief Minister needs to clarify how a film conclave can be held with individuals facing such accusations,” he added.

