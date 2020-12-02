BJP promises rich dividends for capital

BJP candidates and leaders releasing election manifesto in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 December 2020 17:19 IST

It says unholy nexus between both UDF and LDF trying to stop the BJP

Promising that the Corporation will come to the people’s doorstep, rather than them waiting for services at the Corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday presented to the public its candidates for the local body elections in the Corporation.

Its manifesto, promising a slew of developmental initiatives in various sectors, was also released at the function.

Advertising

Advertising

Inaugurating the event, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the BJP would bring the kind of development to Thiruvananthapuram that could change the face of Kerala.

“In the previous local body elections, the people of the capital had issued a warning to the LDF, which has ruled the Corporation for several years. But they have failed to heed to the warning. In comparison to the state of this city, the Palakkad municipality that is ruled by the BJP has made great strides in these past five years. For the city to get all the benefits of the developmental agenda of the Modi government, the BJP has to come to power in the Corporation. Under the LDF’s rule, only the family members of their top leaders stand to benefit,” said Mr. Muralidharan.

BJP State president K. Surendran said that an unholy nexus of both fronts and some religious extremist organisations was trying to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the Corporation.

“The UDF’s campaign is visible in hardly 15 of the 100 wards. The Congress has fielded namesake candidates in some wards. This going slow on the part of the UDF seems to be part of a plan to stop the BJP. This seems to be the result of pressure from some extremist organisations on the Congress. The party is now forming alliances even with organisations like Jamaath-e-Islami. The ruling LDF has turned God’s own country into smugglers’ own country. This election will witness the decimation of both these fronts,” said Mr. Surendran.

The BJP’s manifesto promised a ‘Swachh Thiruvananthapuram’ project involving smart drainages and waste to energy projects. As part of the ‘Haritha Nagaram’ plan, the capital will be turned into carbon neutral city, with bicycle-friendly roads and a push towards electric vehicles. An industrial corridor connecting the Vizhinjam seaport and the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport would be implemented.

The manifesto also promised help for the start-ups in the city to raise investments. A comprehensive project would be implemented for the Kazhakuttom IT corridor. The ‘Make in Thiruvananthapuram’ branding would be marketed to promote indigenous products. Flyovers would be constructed at major junctions. A pilgrimage circuit connecting major religious centres in the city would be implemented. A project would be implemented to ensure a hunger-free city. Industrial parks would be opened with an aim to provide as many as 1 lakh jobs. The city would be turned to an educational hub of international standards.