BJP plans stir seeking resignation of Balagopal, nine VCs

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 07, 2022 18:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP will launch an agitation seeking the resignation of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and nine Vice Chancellors of State universities.

BJP State president K. Surendran told mediapersons here on Monday that the party would support Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and take up the issues raised by him. He alleged that the other Opposition parties in the State, however, were backing the government and opposing Mr. Khan.

Mr. Surendran alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was leading the State to a policy paralysis by targeting the Governor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that party workers would engage in a house-to-house campaign to talk about the nepotism of the Left Democratic Front government between November 15 and November 30. People’s conventions would be held in all district headquarters on November 18 and 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app