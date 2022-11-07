BJP plans stir seeking resignation of Balagopal, nine VCs

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP will launch an agitation seeking the resignation of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and nine Vice Chancellors of State universities.

BJP State president K. Surendran told mediapersons here on Monday that the party would support Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and take up the issues raised by him. He alleged that the other Opposition parties in the State, however, were backing the government and opposing Mr. Khan.

Mr. Surendran alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was leading the State to a policy paralysis by targeting the Governor.

He said that party workers would engage in a house-to-house campaign to talk about the nepotism of the Left Democratic Front government between November 15 and November 30. People’s conventions would be held in all district headquarters on November 18 and 19.