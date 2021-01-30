BJP plans stir against corruption

Special Correspondent

30 January 2021 20:03 IST

Surendran to start ‘Kerala Yatra’ from Kasaragod on Feb. 20

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran will start a ‘Kerala Yatra’ from Kasaragod on February 20 against the corrupt rule of the State government, party State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has said.

‘A victory march for a new Kerala’ will be the slogan of the yatra. The yatra will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. Public meetings will be organised at 100 centres during the yatra. National leaders and Union Ministers would participate in the yatra, said Mr. Ramesh who was briefing about the State committee meeting held here on Friday.

“A Secretariat march will be taken out on February 8 as part of the fight against corruption. Collectorate march will be taken out in six southern districts on the same day. Collectorate marches will be held in northern districts on February 9,” he said.

The BJP has already started work for the coming Assembly election. A committee led by senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has been formed to prepare the election manifesto.

Public opinion will be gathered at 140 centres from February 10 to 20. BJP workers will visit all houses on February 13 and 14. Meetings would be organised in all booths on February 10, 11 and 12 in connection with the remembrance day of Deen Dayal Upadyaya, he said.