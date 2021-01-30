BJP plans stir against corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran will start a ‘Kerala Yatra’ from Kasaragod on February 20 against the corrupt rule of the State government, party State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has said.
‘A victory march for a new Kerala’ will be the slogan of the yatra. The yatra will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. Public meetings will be organised at 100 centres during the yatra. National leaders and Union Ministers would participate in the yatra, said Mr. Ramesh who was briefing about the State committee meeting held here on Friday.
“A Secretariat march will be taken out on February 8 as part of the fight against corruption. Collectorate march will be taken out in six southern districts on the same day. Collectorate marches will be held in northern districts on February 9,” he said.
The BJP has already started work for the coming Assembly election. A committee led by senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has been formed to prepare the election manifesto.
Public opinion will be gathered at 140 centres from February 10 to 20. BJP workers will visit all houses on February 13 and 14. Meetings would be organised in all booths on February 10, 11 and 12 in connection with the remembrance day of Deen Dayal Upadyaya, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath